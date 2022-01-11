GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating an overnight shooting on High Peak Drive.
We're told deputies were sent to the The View at Paris Mountain Apartments at 12:13 a.m. because of the shooting. Upon arrival, a man was found with at least one gunshot wound. The man passed away at the scene.
The coroner identified the man as John Henry Bruhn, 47, of Greenville.
Deputies said a search began for the suspect but there is no word if that suspect has been found.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
MORE NEWS: WNC veterans group helping Afghan evacuees coming to the area
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.