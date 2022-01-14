GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead after a crash on White Horse Road Ext., according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
According to the coroner, the crash happened on Saturday, January 8.
"The decedent was the driver of a single-vehicle motor vehicle collision and transported from the incident location to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial where the decedent was later confirmed and pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled for January 15, 2022," says Coroner Evans.
The victim is identified as 33-year-old Joshua Tyler Case. Case passed away on Friday, January 14 at Prisma Health Memorial.
MORE NEWS: COVID-19 clusters confirmed at Western NC schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.