SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office said they are investigating an deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, dispatch received a 911 call in reference to an unknown call for law enforcement on Walden Circle.
Deputies said the two victims were found with one gunshot wound each. Both victims were transported by ambulance to Spartanburg Medical Center.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's office said that 51-year-old Kelli Eileen Curran died in the hospital at 4:01 a.m. There is no information on the state of the other victim at this time.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's office said this is active investigation that is in the very early stages of the investigative process.
Anyone with information regarding this incident to please call the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Stay tuned for more updates.
More news: Fallen deputy Sgt. Conley Jumper laid to rest after 28 years of service to Greenville County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.