GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the victim who died after they were hit by a trailer in the Montebello Community.
The Coroner's Office identified the victim as 18-year-old Sydney Marie Harvey from Greer. She was transported to Prisma Health-Greenville Memorial Hospital by EMS, but was pronounced dead at 2:19 p.m. today.
Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said in a statement, "Sydney Marie Harvey exited a pick-up truck that was pulling a utility trailer. She was apparently struck by the trailer as the truck moved forward." He added that "Ms. Harvey died as the result of multiple blunt force injuries."
Earlier on Monday, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that one person died after being hit by a trailer Monday near Montibello Drive.
According to a report from Highway Patrol, a Dodge Pickup truck was driving north on Montibello Drive while pulling a trailer. A passenger got out of the truck and was hit by the trailer, troopers say.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says that troopers, along with the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team, are continuing to investigate this incident.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Henderson County deputy shot in leg, sheriff's office confirms
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.