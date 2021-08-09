ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Coroner's Office identifies the victim shot in his vehicle along Evergreen Street on Monday night.
Senior Deputy Coroner Don McCown identified the victim as 29-year-old Jerrett Emory Taylor from Iva, SC. McCown says that the victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital at 7:42 p.m. after suffering a gunshot wound to the face.
Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore says that his office responded to the incident at around 7:00 p.m. on Monday night. Shore says that they found the victim in a vehicle that had crashed into a fence.
The victim was transported by EMS to AnMed Health but he later succumbed to his injuries. The victim's death was ruled a homicide and his autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning, according to Shore.
Earlier on Monday, deputies said they responded to Evergreen Street at around 6:50 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived on scene, Deputies said they found an adult male that had been shot at least one time. T
Forensic Investigators and Detectives are investigating the situation, according to deputies. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office and the Anderson County Coroner's Office is continuing to investigate the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
This is all the information that we have right now. We will update this story as we learn more.
