CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Pickens County Coroner's Office Identified the victim who was killed during a shooting at the Village Green Apartment Complex in Clemson.
Coroner Kandy Kelly identified the victim as 24-year-old Gerard Traver Ouellette. According to Kelly, Ouellette was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers from the Clemson Police Department said they responded to the scene at around 1:00 a.m. on February 19, 2022. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man who had been shot at least once. Sadly, that victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers said detectives responded to investigate the homicide. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Lt. Gooch at 864-624-2007.
