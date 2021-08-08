SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office identifies the victim killed in a crash along Arnold Branch Road in Spartanburg, SC.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger says that his office responded to the scene this afternoon.
Clevenger identified the victim as 52-year-old Jerry Lee Stewart from Woodruff. He adds that Stewart was pronounced dead at 5:36 p.m.
A forensic exam is scheduled for Monday, according to Clevenger.
Earlier tonight, South Carolina Highway Patrol released details from the crash.
Master Trooper J.G. Miller says that the driver was traveling North on Arnold Branch Road when they traveled off the right side of the road, lost control, traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Miller adds that the driver was not seat belted and was the only passenger in the vehicle.
There is no information regarding the victim at this time.
More news: ACSO: Deputies searching for a runaway juvenile last seen in Anderson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.