ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office identifies the victim killed following a crash on I-85 in Anderson County on Tuesday.
At 9:04 a.m., a tractor trailer was heading south on I-85 near mile marker 28, according to troopers. The driver went off the right side of the road and hit a guard rail, fence, and several utility poles. The driver sadly passed away at the scene.
Pelzer EMS, Anderson County EMS, the Anderson County Fire Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene, according to the Anderson County Coroner's Office.
Deputy Coroner Brent Simpson identified the victim as 66-year-old Ralph Delano from Concord, North Carolina. Simpson says that the victim was pronounced dead and the scene due to thermo-traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol continue to investigate the incident.
