CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's office says that it has identified the victim of a fatal collision involving a motorcycle that took place on Tuesday at around 3:22pm.
The victim was 47 year old Dustin "Dusty" Ward of Inman, according to Spartanburg County coroner Rusty Clevenger.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred when the driver of a TMCC motorcycle was travelling south on South Carolina highway 11 and attempted to pass a 2008 Mitsubishi travelling in the same direction.
Troopers say that the operator of the motorcycle, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and injured after colliding with the Mitsubishi. The victim was then taken to Spartanburg Regional and died on Thursday, according to SCHP.
