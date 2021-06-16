Laurens County

A crash happened in Laurens County. 

LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has died and two have been injured after a crash in Laurens County.

According to Troopers, there were three people in the car when it was traveling east on Torrington Road. The car attempted to elude deputies when it went off the roadway right and hit a utility pole, said troopers.

Troopers said one person has died. They go on to say the other two were airlifted to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified the victim killed in the crash as 46-year-old Christopher Butler of Greenville. 

Officers from the Laurens City Police Department were responding to a shoplifting call that the suspect was involved in, but they were not involved in the chase.

Deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office initiated the chase after they saw a vehicle that matched the description of the wanted suspect.  

