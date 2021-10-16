MARIETTA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the pedestrian killed following a collision along Geer Highway on Friday night
Greenville County Coroner Park Evans identified the victim as 39-year-old Joe Lewis Cruell from Marietta.
Evans said in a statement, "Deputy Coroners responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision at the 3600 block of Geer Highway. The pedestrian, identified as Joe Lewis Cruell, was air lifted to the Greenville Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced at 0034 hours on October 16, 2021."
The Coroner's Office preformed an autopsy on October 16 and determined his cause of death to be Blunt force trauma to the neck.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed earlier that a pedestrian died after being struck by a SUV on Friday night.
According to SCHP, the SUV was travelling west on Geer Hwy. when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the road.
The victim was transported to the hospital where they passed away, Highway Patrol says.
