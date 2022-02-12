SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says it has identified a man involved in a crash on John B. White Sr. Boulevard early Saturday morning.
According to the coroner, the victim was identified as Cedrick Antione Farr Jr. of Spartanburg.
The crash happened at around 3:00 a.m., the coroner says.
Spartanburg police are investigating the crash, according to a release.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
