ELBERTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - Elbert County School District officials said a school bus transporting students to summer school was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning.
According to Georgia Highway Patrol, a Honda Accord traveling east on Highway 368 attempted to turn left when it lost control and traveled into the path of a school bus that was heading west on Highway 368. The front of the school bus then hit the passenger side of the the Honda.
Troopers said after both vehicles came to a rest, the Honda caught on fire and became fully engulfed in flames. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Elbert County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 24-year old Andricus Corviyous Henderson of Elberton.
Highway Patrol said four students and the bus driver were taken to Elbert Memorial Hospital in Elberton with minor injuries.
Elbert County School Superintendent Jon Jarvis said, "All parents of the students on the bus have been contacted regarding the accident. School counselors and school officials were at the hospital to support students, families, and the bus driver."
The incident is being investigated by the Georgia State Patrol, according to a release from the Elbert County coroner.
