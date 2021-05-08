WELLFORD, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says that it has identified the victim of a deadly single-vehicle wreck that occurred on Friday night.
The wreck happened at along 10:50 Friday night along Highway 29 near the intersection of Nazareth Church Rd. in Wellford, according to the coroner.
The coroner's office identified the victim as 54-year-old Barry Kevin Vess of Spartanburg. Vess was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, according to the coroner.
A forensic exam was also performed on Saturday, the coroner says.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Deputies searching for 13-year-old from Walhalla, 15-year-old boyfriend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.