UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Union County Coroner's Office identified the victim of a fatal wreck on Monday, according to a release.
The coroner says that the incident happened near the 4600 block of Jonesville Lockhart Highway at around 7:20 Monday morning.
The victim was identified by the coroner as 34-year-old Anne Harris of Spartanburg. Harris was a passenger in a car that was involved in the two car collision.
An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Tuesday, the coroner says.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing by the South Carolina Highway Patrol as well as the coroner's office, according to the release.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
