TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said they were investigating a deadly crash in Greenville County on Tuesday afternoon.
Troopers said the crash occurred on Locust Hill Road near Styles Road. The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed they were called to investigate.
According to troopers, the driver veered off the side of the road and struck a fence. They were seatbelted at the time of the accident, and unfortunately succumbed to their injuries.
Tuesday evening, the coroner identified the deceased as Matthew Neal Osborne, 53, of Taylors. According to the coroner, the accident is estimated to have occurred around 1:30 p.m. The cause of death is believed to be the same time.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
The crash remains under investigation by both troopers and the Coroner's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.