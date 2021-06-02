LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner's Office says that it has identified the victim of a stabbing that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to a release.
The victim was identified by the coroner as 22-year-old Akira Deauntay Robinson of Laurens. The coroner says that Robinson died from a stab wound to the chest.
Deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office have located a man wanted for the assault that led to Robinson's death early Wednesday morning.
According to the sheriff's, Jeremy Ferguson is wanted in connection to an assault that took place at approximately 2 a.m. at the HotSpot on Highway 221 South in Laurens.
As a result, deputies said the victim was pronounced deceased. The coroner did release that the victim was stabbed to death by Ferguson.
Deputies said Ferguson was last seen driving a white 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with a license plate that reads: TJE615.
In an update just after 9 a.m., deputies said Ferguson has been taken into custody.
