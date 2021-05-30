GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)-The Greenville County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting incident near the parking lot of a QuikTrip along Grove Road, according to a release.
Deputies say they received a call reporting the incident just before 1:00 Sunday morning. According to the sheriff's office, a suspect in a vehicle shot the victim in the parking lot.
The victim was identified by the coroner as 54-year-old Willie Smallwood of Greenville.
According to the release form the coroner, Smallwood was involved with an altercation with another individual before he was shot. He was pronounce dead on scene, the coroner says.
The sheriff's office says that deputies arrested 30-year-old Brandon Tyquawn Boozer in connection with the shooting on Sunday morning. Boozer was arrested after deputies spotted his vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. GCSO says that Boozer failed to stop and threw a gun out of the window.
Deputies say they were able to forcefully stop Boozer's vehicle near a QuikTrip along Woodruff Rd. After a brief foot pursuit, the sheriff's office confirmed that Boozer was taken into custody.
The sheriff's office says that Boozer's motive in the fatal shooting remains unclear as it does not appear that the two parties involved knew each other.
Boozer is charged with murder and possession of weapon during a violent crime with additional charges pending, according to deputies. He is now in custody at the Greenville County Detention Center, according to the sheriff's office. He was denied bond during a hearing on Sunday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CrimesStoppers at 23-CRIME. The investigation is ongoing by the Greenville County coroner as well as the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, according to the coroner.
Brandon Tyquawn Boozer? Another white Mormon I bet. If only they would acknowledge their white privilege maybe we can get these white supremacists under control.
