GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was shot at "Club Swag" Thursday night.
Greenville County Corner Parks Evans identified the man as 24-year-old Terrico Demarcus Burts.
Evans said in a statement, "our office was notified that the victim, identified as Terrico Damarcus Burts, was pronounced dead on July 23, 2021at 09:52. Mr. Burts was transported to PRISMA Greenville Memorial Hospital from 'Club Swagg' on the night of July 22, 2021 after being shot multiple times. An autopsy was performed on July 23, 2021 and determined the cause of death to be from multiple gunshot wounds. Manner of death is homicide."
Earlier on Friday afternoon, Evans released a separate statement on the victim.
Evans said, "our office was notified of the victim was pronounced dead on July 23, 2021 at 09:52. The decedent was transported to PRISMA Greenville Memorial Hospital from 'Club Swagg' on the night of July 22, 2021 after reports of a shooting. An autopsy will be performed on July 23, 2021."
Deputies said they received a call around 9:30 p.m. regarding a gunshot victim. Once deputies arrived on scene, they found Burts suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
They went on to say Burts was treated for serious injuries but later updated Friday that he died.
Deputies currently do not have any suspect information at this time.
This case remains under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
(1) comment
Shut this cesspool down.
