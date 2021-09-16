GAFFNEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Cherokee County Coroner's office has identified the name of the man who drowned in a pond on a Cherokee County farm.
According to the coroner, Quintin Jamar Pritchett and some friends were at the private lake on Wild Turkey Drive just off Quarter Round Road in southern Cherokee County.
The coroner says according to witnesses, Pritchett dove off the back of a docked pontoon boat into water that was between 8 and 10 feet deep. The coroner says he reportedly surfaced after the dive and called for help.
One of the friends who were on shore rushed into the lake in an effort to save Pritchett but could not pull him up, says the coroner.
They say Pritchett's body was recovered at 7:29 p.m. by personnel from the CKC Fire Department and pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner says according to friends, Pritchett could swim and had been at the same location just two weeks ago.
MORE NEWS: Deputies: Investigation underway after man found dead in home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.