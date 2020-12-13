ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Coroner's office says it has identified the victim of a car accident that occurred last night that left a pedestrian dead after being hit by a vehicle.
The coroner's office says that 30-year-old Jason K. Warren of Anderson died just after midnight at the hospital on Sunday after sustaining multiple traumatic injuries from blunt force trauma.
According to the coroner, Warren was struck by a Dodge Caravan that was traveling east on Clemson Blvd. at around 11:15 Saturday night.
The death has been ruled accidental by the coroner's office. The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Anderson County Coroner's Office.
