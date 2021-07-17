GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says one victim died following a crash on Friday night in Gaffney, SC.
Cherokee County Dispatch says that the crash happened on East Frederick Street in Gaffney at around 9:35 p.m.
The victim was identified by the coroner as 24-year-old Timothy Craig Robertson.
According to a release from the coroner, a motorcycle that was being driven by Robertson collided with a Nissan sedan along the 1800 block of East Frederick St.
A passenger on the motorcycle was also injured, according to the release.
The coroner confirmed that Robertson died at the hospital.
We will continue to update this article as we learn more.
