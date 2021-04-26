SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 9 near California Ave.
According to Highway Patrol, two vehicles were involved in this collision. A motorcycle was traveling south on the highway and a jeep was traveling north. The driver of the jeep attempted a left turn on Lilac Lane and was hit by the motorcycle. Highway Patrol says the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 29-year-old Thomas Lee Young of Spartanburg.
The incident occurred at around 6:32 Monday evening, the coroner's office says.
The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
There are no further details at this time, we will update this story as it develops.
More news: Greenville Co. deputies searching for missing man believed to be dealing with numerous medical conditions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.