SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that one person died in a fatal motorcycle wreck along US-221 near Maple Tree Ln. in Spartanburg.
According to troopers, the wreck happened early Saturday morning at around 2:45am. Troopers say that the driver of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle and traveled over the left side of the road before striking several trees.
Highway Patrol says that the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and was found dead on scene.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 36-year-old Dustin Kyle Franklin of Parris Bridge. A forensic exam is scheduled for sometime on Saturday, according to the coroner.
Troopers say that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
