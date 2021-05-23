GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says that one person died after succumbing to a gunshot wound at the hospital early Sunday morning.
Greenwood police say that the incident occurred at around 2:00 Sunday morning.
According a post from Greenwood PD's Facebook page, a man and a woman were walking to an apartment on Pressley St. when they were approached by a male suspect.
Just after being approached, the woman went inside the apartment, at which point the suspect shot the male victim and fled the scene.
The coroner identified the victim as Antone Romar Starks, 39, of Greenwood.
The coroner says that Starks succumbed to his injuries during surgery.
Greenwood police say that they have not yet learned what led to the shooting. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, the coroner says.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call Greenwood Police at (864) 942-8407 or contact them on Facebook.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
