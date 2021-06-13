Police Line Do Not Cross

GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says that it has identified a shooting victim found near Klugh St. late Saturday evening. 

According to a release, the coroner identified the victim as 21-year-old Quinton M. Payne of Greenwood. 

The coroner says that Payne was found with multiple gunshot wounds. 

The coroner's office confirmed that Greenwood police are also investigating this incident. FOX Carolina has reached out to GPD for more information. 

