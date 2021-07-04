INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say that one person died during a single vehicle wreck along Ballenger Rd. on Saturday night.
Troopers say that the driver of a 2006 Ford pickup truck was travelling south on Ballenger Rd. when the vehicle ran off of the left side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned.
The driver of the vehicle was not seat belted and had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle.
The victim was identified as Justin Kane Martindale of Inman, according to a release from the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office.
The coroner says that a forensic exam is pending.
