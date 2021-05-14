SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they investigated a fatal single car collision that happened on Friday on Berry Shoals Road near Rockingham Road.
According to Highway Patrol, the person was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck traveling west on Berry Shoals Road. They go on to say the driver traveled off the right side of the road off the embankment and hit a tree.
They also said the driver was taken to Spartanburg Regional where he passed away.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 80-year-old John T. Huitt.
Highway Patrol says there were no other passengers or vehicles involved in the crash.
MORE NEWS: Officers: Man arrested after kidnapped women escapes while he is sleeping
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.