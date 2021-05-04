ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person is dead after hitting a truck head on in Anderson County.
According to SCHP, at approximately 2:25 a.m., a driver in a mini van was heading east on US Highway 76 while traveling on the westbound lane on the wrong side of the road when it hit a box truck head on.
Troopers say the driver in the minivan died on scene while the driver in the box truck was injured and had to be taken to the hospital.
The driver of the mini-van has been identified as 29-year-old Alexander Emra George of Pendleton, according to the Anderson County Coroner's Office. The coroner says that George died of multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma.
The coroner also noted that alcohol and drug use appear to be contributing factors in this incident.
The investigation is ongoing by SCHP as well as the coroner's office.
MORE NEWS: Deals for teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.