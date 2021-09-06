GREENIVLLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that it has identified the victim of a fatal wreck that happened on Sunday along N. Pleasantburg Dr.
According to a release from the coroner, the victim was driving along N. Pleasantburg Dr. when she struck a guardrail and and crashed near a wooded area before being ejected from the vehicle.
The coroner says that the woman was pronounced dead on scene.
The victim was identified as Madison Marie Kemp, 25, of Greenville.
According to the release, Kemp's manner of death was determined to be accidental.
The incident remains under investigation, the coroner confirmed.
MORE NEWS: Greenville Co. coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting near Club Kream
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.