OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Coroner's Office confirmed that a 19-year-old Seneca man died on Saturday after sustaining injuries from a wreck along Toccoa Highway near the Georgia state line.
According to the coroner, the incident was reported at around 8:56 Saturday morning. The victim died on scene, the coroner says.
The victim was identified by the coroner as Luke Jeremiah Davis, according to a release.
Master Trooper Brandon Bolt from South Carolina Highway Patrols released further details about the collision on Saturday afternoon. He says the victim was traveling North on Toccoa Highway when they crossed the center of the roadway and struck another vehicle head-on.
Bolt says that it is unknown if the victim was wearing a seatbelt. He adds that they had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle.
