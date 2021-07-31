SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that one person died and another was injured during a wreck along Hwy. 295 near Moss Berry Rd. on Saturday
According to highway patrol, the incident happened at around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning when the a 2008 Ford Fusion travelling south on Hwy. 295 crossed the center line and struck a 2006 Honda Pilot head on.
Troopers say that the driver of the Ford Fusion was entrapped in the vehicle and died on scene. The victim was identified by the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office as 44-year-old Waynedricus L. Brown of Spartanburg.
The coroner confirmed that a forensic exam is scheduled for Saturday.
The driver of the Honda was also entrapped and had to be mechanically extricated before being transported to the hospital, SCHP confirmed.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
