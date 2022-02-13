GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- One man died in a wreck on Tillman Territory Road early Saturday morning in Greenwood County, according to a release from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the incident happened at around 4:30 a.m. when a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was driving west on Tillman Territory Road. The truck ran off the left side of the road and struck a ditch, causing the driver to overcorrect.
Shortly after, the car overturned and hit a tree, troopers say.
The victim died on scene, according to highway patrol.
The Greenwood County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Jeremy Allen Day, 34, of Greenwood.
Day's cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma and his manner of death was determined to be accidental, according to the coroner.
