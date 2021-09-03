GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- One person is dead after a crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 85 southbound near mile marker 51, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 12:14 p.m. on Friday.
Troopers say a mini-van and tractor trailer was traveling south on I-85, and a motorcycle was traveling south on I-385.
They go on to say that the motorcycle merged onto I-85 and hit the mini-van. Troopers say the mini-van then hit the tractor trailer and then the driver of the motorcycle was ejected and hit by the mini-van.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed they are also investigating the crash.
On Saturday, the coroner identified the victim as Danny Simmons, 47, of Simpsonville. In a release from the coroner's office, Simmons' cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma due the collision.
Greenville County Coroner Park Evans said in a statement, "Deputy Coroners responded to I-85 Southbound near mile marker 51 for a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene upon the arrival of paramedics."
🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT: There was a deadly motorcycle wreck on I-85 southbound at the I-385 interchange. Expect delays and please seek alternative routes.— Greenville SC Police (@GvlPD) September 3, 2021
