ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says a man was pronounced dead after being located with a gunshot wound by deputies.
The scene following a fatal shooting in Anderson, SC (Ashton Frager, May 3, 2021)
ACSO says that the victim was discovered when deputies responded to a residence along Diamond St. in reference to a call for shots fired.
The victim was identified as 57-year-old Gregory Leon Belton of Anderson. The coroner says that the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
The coroner's office ruled this death as a homicide, though the investigation into the incident is ongoing by the coroner's office as well as the Anderson County Sheriff's Office .
Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405.
