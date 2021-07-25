SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- A man died after being shot near Ebel Ct. in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to a release from the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office.
The victim was identified by the coroner as 39-year-old Corey Satrell Jackson of Spartanburg.
Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner confirms.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says that the investigation into this incident is in its early stages.
