GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was fatally shot at a business along W. Parker Road.
The call came in around 10:40 p.m. on May 31. Deputies say they arrived to find a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He unfortunately passed away on scene.
The Greenville County Coroner later identified the deceased as Edlars Isa Johnson Funez, 32, of La Juan Drive in Greenville.
His death is being investigated as a homicide. Deputies say they're working to identify suspects and a motive behind the shooting.
Deputies ask for anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
