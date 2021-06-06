ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Coroner's Office confirmed that one man died after a shooting incident near West Market St. in Anderson on Sunday morning.
The coroner identified the male victim as 52-year-old Ansel Tyrone Austin of Anderson. Austin's death has been ruled a homicide by the coroner.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office also released details on the incident on Sunday.
Deputies say that they responded at around 7:10am.
The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.
ACSO says that there is no threat to the public and this incident is believed to be isolated. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the sheriff's office.
Stay tuned for updates.
