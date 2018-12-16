Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina -- Emergency officials have responded to a fatal crash in Spartanburg County, that took place outside of a Planet Fitness and a Fresh Market.
The call came in around 9 a.m. the coroner says. The victim of the single vehicle crash was later identified as 49-year-old Anthony Bernard Beasley of W. Race Street in Gaffney.
His cause of death is listed as an accident caused by massive head trauma.
On scene sources say that the vehicle flipped on it's top in front of the shopping complex. E. Main Street was blocked off for a period of time.
Both the coroner's office and Spartanburg City Police are investigating the crash.
