SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Spartanburg County Coroner announced Sunday morning that they are investigating a fatal crash within city limits.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said 31-year-old Dewayn Craddock of Bennett Dairy Road in Spartanburg was killed in a single vehicle crash.
Clevenger says the accident happened on North Pine Street near the intersection of Isom Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Craddock was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:05 a.m.
Both the Spartanburg Coroner's Office and the Spartanburg Police Department are working the case.
Toxicological and forensics examinations are pending.
Details surrounding the crash are forthcoming.
