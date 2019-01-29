Spartanburg County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- On Monday evening, the Spartanburg County Coroner along with deputies from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office were called to a location along Thomas Road in Spartanburg.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger says the call he received was in reference to a victim of a shooting.
According to Clevenger, the victim is identified as 34-year-old Marcus Pierre Kirk.
An exam is scheduled for Tuesday. We'll update with more information when it becomes available.
