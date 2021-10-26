SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim killed in a fatal crash along Goldmine Road this morning.
Clevenger identified the victim as Bryan Joseph Ladner from Spartanburg. He passed away at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident, according to Clevenger.
Earlier on Tuesday, Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that a person died during the crash.
According to a report from troopers, the incident happened at about 4:24 a.m. when a Chevrolet SUV ran off the left side of Goldmine Road, struck an embankment, overturned, and hit a utility pole.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash, troopers confirmed.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
