Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday morning the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said they were called to the scene of a fatal collision by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger, says one person has died at the intersection of Warren H Abernathy Boulevard and Nazareth Church Road.
Clevenger says 31-year-old Demecca Denise Austin of Piedmont was pronounced dead on scene at 3:03 a.m.
Right now details of how the accident occurred still aren't clear.
The coroner's office and highway patrol are continuing to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.