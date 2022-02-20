GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the two victims who passed away on Sunday following a crash along White Horse Road in Greenville County.
The Coroner's Office identified the victims as 52-year-old Michael Todd Rodgers and 47-year-old Shaunna Hamilton.
Officials stated that the crash occurred at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Coroner Park Evans said in a statement, "Deputy Coroners responded to 1300 White Horse Road for a traffic collision involving a vehicle and an 18-wheeler. Both occupants in the vehicle were pronounced dead by paramedics upon their arrival."
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, an 18-wheeler was traveling south on Whitehorse Road, and a sedan was traveling north on Whitehorse Road. The sedan went left of center and hit the 18-wheeler head-on.
Officials said this investigation is still in its early stages. We will update this story as we learn more.
