Central, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Pickens County Coroner's Office identifies the two victims killed during a double homicide along Edwards Lane overnight.
Deputy Coroner Chad Hope says that they responded to the scene at around 12:55 a.m. on Monday.
Hope identifies the victims as 25-year-old Alex Mitchell Moore from Clemson and 24-year-old Skylar Wolfgang Cary from Columbia. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene and both autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday, according to Hope.
Chief Deputy Chad Brooks said at 12:57 a.m., deputies began investigating a shooting along Edwards Lane where two men were found dead just feet from the roadway.
We spoke to Alex Moore's family on Monday. They said that they started a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral.
Anyone with information on this incident should call the Sheriff's Office at 864-898-5500 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
