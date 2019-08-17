GENERIC - Break in home invasion glass shattered

(file photo | Associated Press)

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A 38-year-old man passed away just before midnight on August 16 in what the Oconee County Coroner says was a motorcycle collision. 

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west along Brock Road around 11:10 p.m. when he crossed over Dr. John's Road - and struck a fence. 

Troopers say the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet during the crash, but was ejected when his bike overturned. He unfortunately suffered fatal injuries. 

The Coroner later identified the driver as 38-year-old Trapper Scott Freeman, of Green Springs Drive in Westminster. 

Freeman's death has been classified as accidental. 

MORE NEWS: 

Deputies: Man charged with murder for shooting, killing man in Greenville

FOX Carolina teaming up for blood drive to benefit Upstate deputy's daughter battling stage 4 cancer

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.