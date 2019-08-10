OCONEE COUNTY (FOX Carolina) -- Coroner Karl Addis reported a Westminster man passed away Saturday afternoon after a collision.
The man was identified as 49-year-old James Brian Tharp.
The collision was reported along Bountyland Road at the intersection of Poplar Ridge Drive.
Details were not given about the crash.
