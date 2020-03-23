GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death that was discovered Saturday evening after a house fire.
GCSO says the house fire was reported around 9:45 p.m. on the 100 block of D Street. After the fire was extinguished, deputies say a woman's body was discovered inside and she was found deceased.
On Monday, the coroner identified the deceased as Zena C. Lucas, 68,
Lucas lived at the home where she was found, the coroner said.
The coroner said cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.
Deputies said their investigation is ongoing.
Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.