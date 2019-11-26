GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The coroner's office has identified a woman killed in a fatal collision that took place on November 25, along Locust Hill Road near Tigerville Road.
A driver was traveling east on SC-290 when troopers say a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Catherine Mills entered the roadway. Troopers say Mills was struck by the other vehicle, and both rolled down an embankment into several trees.
According to the Greenville County Coroner's Office, Mills was transported to Prisma Health in Greenville, but unfortunately passed away.
No charges have been filed against the other driver.
