GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- On Wednesday, the Greenville County Coroner's Office identified a woman they say was killed after being struck by a train Tuesday night.
The victim was identified as 59-year-old Gail Margaret Christman.
According to the coroner's office, Christman was struck near Irvine Street and Perry Avenue around 7:35 p.m. She was transported to the hospital, but later succumbed to her injuries.
Greenville Police Department is investigating.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
